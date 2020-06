Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on Friday renewed calls for a swift parliamentary passage of the third extra budget to help revive the virus-hit economy.Earlier this month, the government proposed an extra budget of 35-point-three trillion won to help the nation cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.In a meeting with economy-related ministers, Hong said that he earnestly asked the National Assembly to approve the third extra budget bill by the end of this month.Hong said he was very anxious because the assembly has yet to begin budget deliberations, while he stressed the importance of a timely execution to help people desperately waiting for assistance from state-funded programs.The minister said that when approved, the government will spend more than 75 percent of the budget within three months.