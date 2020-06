Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official reportedly said on Thursday that the United States hopes to find ways to cooperate with China on North Korea issues.According to Reuters, David Stilwell, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, said North Korea is clearly an area in which the U.S. will cooperate with China.Stilwell made the remarks after a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Hawaii this week.The State Department official said that China was not "really forthcoming" during Pompeo's closed-door talks on Wednesday with Yang, saying they will have to wait a couple of weeks until they can decide whether discussions with China prove to be productive.