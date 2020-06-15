Moon Approves Resignation of Minister Over Frayed Inter-Korean Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in approved the resignation of Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul over frayed inter-Korean relations.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said Friday that Moon gave the approval after listening to the minister's reasoning behind the resignation at dinner the night before.Kim announced his intention to step down on Wednesday, a day after North Korea demolished an inter-Korea liaison office in its border town of Gaeseong, to protest against anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in the South.Moon is expected to accelerate the nomination of a new unification minister, while former Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Lee In-young is a likely candidate. The four-term lawmaker led the ruling party's committee on developing inter-Korean ties.Former presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok, who was actively involved in the three inter-Korean summits in 2018 and the administration's peace process, is reportedly distancing himself from entering the Cabinet.