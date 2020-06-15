Moon Approves Resignation of Minister Over Frayed Inter-Korean Ties

President Moon Jae-in approved the resignation of Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul over frayed inter-Korean relations.
Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said Friday that Moon gave the approval after listening to the minister's reasoning behind the resignation at dinner the night before.
Kim announced his intention to step down on Wednesday, a day after North Korea demolished an inter-Korea liaison office in its border town of Gaeseong, to protest against anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in the South.
Moon is expected to accelerate the nomination of a new unification minister, while former Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Lee In-young is a likely candidate. The four-term lawmaker led the ruling party's committee on developing inter-Korean ties.
Former presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok, who was actively involved in the three inter-Korean summits in 2018 and the administration's peace process, is reportedly distancing himself from entering the Cabinet.