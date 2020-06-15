National Assembly Calls Off Voting for Committee Chairs amid Absence of UFP Leadership

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will not hold a plenary session on Friday to appoint additional chairs of parliamentary standing committees.According to the press secretary for Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug on Friday, the session was called off in consideration of the absence of floor leadership within the main opposition United Future Party(UFP).Park urged the rival political parties to reach a swift agreement on the appointments, as the country faces security and economic challenges due to North Korean threats and the COVID-19 pandemic.The speaker is pushing to allocate the chair posts by Assembly seats -- eleven for the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and seven for the UFP -- and for each party to take a key committee -- the legislation committee for the DP and budget committee for the UFP.Amid a stalemate in negotiations, the DP and minor parties went ahead and elected the heads of six committees, including the contentious legislation committee, without the UFP being present.UFP floor leader Joo Ho-young announced that he would step down to protest the DP's move.