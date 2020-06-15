Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Main Opposition UFP Proposes Nonpartisan Talks on National Security

Write: 2020-06-19 13:33:14Update: 2020-06-19 13:43:23

Main Opposition UFP Proposes Nonpartisan Talks on National Security

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's main opposition party suggested to the ruling side that they hold a nonpartisan meeting on national security following North Korea's threat of retaliation against anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in the South.

Park Jin, the head of the United Future Party's(UFP) national security committee on Friday proposed to the Democratic Party(DP) that they openly discuss inter-Korean, diplomacy and other issues of national interest.

The proposal comes as the rival parties are at loggerheads over assigning chairs to the National Assembly's 18 standing committees, six of which were already unilaterally elected by the DP.

Park said the party's interim leader Kim Chong-in had also approved the idea.

Meanwhile, UFP floor leader Joo Ho-young, who had announced he would resign following the DP's chair assignments, is expected to return next week.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >