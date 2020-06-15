Main Opposition UFP Proposes Nonpartisan Talks on National Security

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's main opposition party suggested to the ruling side that they hold a nonpartisan meeting on national security following North Korea's threat of retaliation against anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in the South.Park Jin, the head of the United Future Party's(UFP) national security committee on Friday proposed to the Democratic Party(DP) that they openly discuss inter-Korean, diplomacy and other issues of national interest.The proposal comes as the rival parties are at loggerheads over assigning chairs to the National Assembly's 18 standing committees, six of which were already unilaterally elected by the DP.Park said the party's interim leader Kim Chong-in had also approved the idea.Meanwhile, UFP floor leader Joo Ho-young, who had announced he would resign following the DP's chair assignments, is expected to return next week.