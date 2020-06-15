Menu Content

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Continues to Justify Demolition of Liaison Office

Write: 2020-06-19 13:54:51Update: 2020-06-19 14:12:09

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea continued to justify its demolition of the Gaeseong inter-Korean liaison office earlier this week, without directly refuting South Korea's expression of deep regret.

The North's ruling party mouthpiece the Rodong Sinmun on Friday quoted North Korean citizens as saying that they felt as if a heavy burden had been lifted off their shoulders after watching the liaison office be destroyed.

The citizens accused Seoul of talking nonsense by saying it would lodge a strong protest and accusing Pyongyang of violating inter-Korean agreements.

In a separate article, the paper said Seoul had given up the right to mention the agreements after it turned a blind eye to defector-led leaflet campaigns.

Propaganda outlet DPRK Today criticized Seoul for making excuses.

Pyongyang, meanwhile, hasn't officially responded to Seoul's warnings since Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korea leader Kim Jong-un, criticized President Moon Jae-in and threatened to launch military retaliation on Wednesday.
