Trump Opens Fire at Bolton over White House Memoir

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed a yet-to-be-released memoir written by his former national security adviser John Bolton. As Bolton revealed his account of Trump's policy decisions and called the president a “stunningly uninformed” leader, Trump said the book was "made up of lies and fake stories."Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump (June 17 Fox News Channel's “Hannity")]"In terms of Bolton, he broke the law. He was a washed up guy. I gave him a chance... "U.S. President Donald Trump opened fire at his former national security adviser John Bolton whose book, "The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir," is being published next week.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump (June 17 Fox News Channel's “Hannity")]"Terrible, terrible thing that he did. But he broke the law. Very simple. I mean, as much as it's going to be broken, this is highly classified. That's the highest stage. It's highly classified information. And he did not have approval."After initially accusing Bolton of revealing classified information on Fox News Channel's “Hannity," Trump on Thursday continued his attack on Twitter, claiming that the memoir is “a compilation of lies and made up stories," and Bolton is a “disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war.”In another tweet, Trump also blamed Bolton for the current deadlock in nuclear negotiations with Pyongyang, saying “all hell broke out” due to his discussions of the Libyan Model of denuclearization for North Korea.[Sound bite: actualities from ABC News (June 17)]Martha Raddatz: "Is the president lying?"John Bolton: "Yes, he is. And it's not the first time either."During an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, Bolton discussed his yet-to-be-released 577-page book, accusing Trump of pursuing self-serving political objectives and making inept foreign policy decisions.[Sound bite: actualities from ABC News (June 17)]Raddatz: "Donald Trump, as we say, sees himself as a dealmaker. What happened to the dealmaker in those situations?"Bolton: "Well, the president may well be a superb dealmaker when it comes to Manhattan real estate. Dealing with arms limitation treaties on strategic weapons, dealing in many, many other international security issues are things far removed from his life experience."CNN said Bolton wrote extensively about his disagreements with Trump's approach to North Korea. The hawkish foreign policy brain was quoted as writing that "the whole diplomatic fandango was South Korea's creation," related more to its 'unification' agenda than serious strategy.Bolton reportedly wrote also that Trump was desperate to have the Singapore summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and that Kim had Trump "hooked," flattering each other in their meeting.The White House said it is despicable that Bolton chose to publish the book without fully going through the review process, calling him a misguided hawk on foreign policy and a weak dove of an author.[Sound bite: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany]"Again, I'm not going to get into details on this. It's going through the review process, it shouldn't be out."The Trump administration is going to court on Friday to stop the publication of the book, which the White House says might contain classified material.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.