Military Hasn't Detected Signs of N. Korea's Threatened Retaliation

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military says it hasn't detected signs of North Korea's threatened military retaliation against anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in the South.An official from the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Friday that the military is monitoring activities in the North around-the-clock and maintaining a readiness posture.On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the General Staff of the Korean People's Army(KPA) said troops will be deployed to the Mount Geumgang tourism area and Gaeseong industrial zone.Pyongyang also threatened to occupy guard posts(GP) at the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) that were vacated in accordance with the two Koreas' tension-easing agreement in 2018.Meanwhile, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo will soon hold a virtual meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper to assess the situation on the Korean Peninsula and to seek countermeasures.