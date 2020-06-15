NHRCK: 7 Out of 10 S. Koreans Believe Social Discrimination at 'Serious' Level

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's human rights watchdog has found that seven out of ten South Koreans believe discrimination is a serious problem in the country.A nationwide survey by the National Human Rights Commission(NHRCK) last year showed 13-point-seven percent of respondents felt discrimination is a "very serious" problem, while 55-point-four percent said it is a "somewhat serious" issue.Twenty-nine-point-two percent said discrimination is "not so serious," while one-point-six percent said it is "not serious at all."When it comes to human rights violations in the country, 54 percent said such abuses are a serious problem, while 46 percent disagreed.Asked which group faced the most discrimination or violations of their rights, 29-point-seven percent cited people with disabilities, followed by immigrants at 16-point-four percent, senior citizens at 13-point-four percent and women at 13-point-two percent.The survey on 13-thousand-77 adults nationwide was conducted by Statistics Korea between August and September last year.