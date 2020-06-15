Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

NHRCK: 7 Out of 10 S. Koreans Believe Social Discrimination at 'Serious' Level

Write: 2020-06-19 14:46:14Update: 2020-06-19 15:03:38

NHRCK: 7 Out of 10 S. Koreans Believe Social Discrimination at 'Serious' Level

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's human rights watchdog has found that seven out of ten South Koreans believe discrimination is a serious problem in the country.

A nationwide survey by the National Human Rights Commission(NHRCK) last year showed 13-point-seven percent of respondents felt discrimination is a "very serious" problem, while 55-point-four percent said it is a "somewhat serious" issue.

Twenty-nine-point-two percent said discrimination is "not so serious," while one-point-six percent said it is "not serious at all."

When it comes to human rights violations in the country, 54 percent said such abuses are a serious problem, while 46 percent disagreed.

Asked which group faced the most discrimination or violations of their rights, 29-point-seven percent cited people with disabilities, followed by immigrants at 16-point-four percent, senior citizens at 13-point-four percent and women at 13-point-two percent.

The survey on 13-thousand-77 adults nationwide was conducted by Statistics Korea between August and September last year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >