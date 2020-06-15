Ruling DP Criticizes Calls within UFP for Nuclear Armament

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) criticized calls by some within the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) for South Korea's nuclear armament by bringing back U.S. tactical nuclear weapons.DP Rep. Park Ju-min on Friday said the UFP-proposed nuclear armament, withdrawal from the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement and resuming propaganda broadcasts wouldn't help ease cross-border tensions.DP Rep. Park Kwang-on expressed concerns over what he said was the UFP's attempt to divide the nation.The three-term lawmaker, instead, suggested reassessing the effectiveness of the South Korea-U.S. working group.Speaking to a KBS radio program on Friday, UFP member and former Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Seoul should consider nuclear armament to ramp up pressure on China to persuade the North to return to denuclearization talks.