Culture Minister Suggests Digital Technologies as Key to Further K-Pop Success

Culture Minister Park Yang-woo has emphasized the need to harness a wider range of digital technologies to enhance the global appeal of K-pop.
In an opening speech at the Content Korea Lab in Seoul on Friday addressing representatives of major entertainment agencies and other leaders in the local pop music industry, the minister cited a recent paid online concert by BTS as a possible way for the industry to remain profitable despite social-distancing measures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the use of digital technologies should not be limited to the distribution of music, but be expanded to produce competitive and high-quality content and products.
A department was launched recently within the ministry to assist in promoting the Korean Wave, but the minister offered his assurance that the government will play only a supplementary role, while the private sector should take the lead in boosting the popularity of Korean contents.