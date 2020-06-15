Culture Minister Suggests Digital Technologies as Key to Further K-Pop Success

Photo : YONHAP News

Culture Minister Park Yang-woo has emphasized the need to harness a wider range of digital technologies to enhance the global appeal of K-pop.In an opening speech at the Content Korea Lab in Seoul on Friday addressing representatives of major entertainment agencies and other leaders in the local pop music industry, the minister cited a recent paid online concert by BTS as a possible way for the industry to remain profitable despite social-distancing measures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.He said the use of digital technologies should not be limited to the distribution of music, but be expanded to produce competitive and high-quality content and products.A department was launched recently within the ministry to assist in promoting the Korean Wave, but the minister offered his assurance that the government will play only a supplementary role, while the private sector should take the lead in boosting the popularity of Korean contents.