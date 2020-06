Photo : KBS News

The Korea Exchange said Friday it will review the possible delisting of local pharmaceutical firm SillaJen.The decision by the bourse operator came weeks after some former and incumbent executives of the secondary KOSDAQ-listed firm, including ex-chief Moon Eun-sang, were indicted on charges of embezzlement and breach of trust.Trading in the company’s shares was suspended on May 4.The Korea Exchange is set to reach a final decision within 20 trading days depending on whether the company submits a plan to address related issues.Moon and some other executives have been accused of avoiding massive losses by using insider information before phase three clinical trials of the company’s anticancer drug candidate, Pexa-Vec, were halted by an independent US committee in 2019 citing futility.