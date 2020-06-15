Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

S. Korean Nuke Envoy Departs US after 3-Day Visit

Write: 2020-06-20 13:16:28Update: 2020-06-20 13:33:48

S. Korean Nuke Envoy Departs US after 3-Day Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon is on his way home from a three-day visit to the United States.

Lee only nodded when reporters at Dulles International Airport in Washington asked him whether he had met with U.S. officials.

He did not respond to any questions about the meetings or South Korea-U.S. military exercises.

During the visit, Lee is known to have met his U.S. counterpart, Deputy Secretary of State and U.S. Special Envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun.

Details of his activities in Washington are not known, but it's believed the two sides discussed the intent behind North Korea's recent actions against the South and the overall situation on the Korean Peninsula.

They would have also likely discussed bilateral coordination and response to prevent conditions from worsening, including in the event of further provocations from Pyongyang.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >