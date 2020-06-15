S. Korean Nuke Envoy Departs US after 3-Day Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon is on his way home from a three-day visit to the United States.Lee only nodded when reporters at Dulles International Airport in Washington asked him whether he had met with U.S. officials.He did not respond to any questions about the meetings or South Korea-U.S. military exercises.During the visit, Lee is known to have met his U.S. counterpart, Deputy Secretary of State and U.S. Special Envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun.Details of his activities in Washington are not known, but it's believed the two sides discussed the intent behind North Korea's recent actions against the South and the overall situation on the Korean Peninsula.They would have also likely discussed bilateral coordination and response to prevent conditions from worsening, including in the event of further provocations from Pyongyang.