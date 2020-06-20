Daily COVID-19 Infections Surge to Highest in 3 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea reported 67 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the biggest rise in over three weeks. Quarantine authorities attributed the rise to a spike in imported cases in addition to community spreads in the Seoul-metro areas. The average daily confirmations of COVID-19 infections in South Korea has increased over the past two weeks.Kim Bum-soo has the latest tallies.Report: South Korea has reported 67 new COVID-19 cases, raising the accumulated total to 12-thousand-373.South Korea's central quarantine headquarters said Saturday the daily increase compiled throughout Friday is the highest in 23 days since 79 cases were recorded in late May.Of the 67 new cases, 36 were locally transmitted and 31 came from overseas. A total of 36 come from the Seoul and its surrounding areas including 14 from the capital city, 17 in Gyeonggi Province and five in western port city of Incheon. No new coronavirus deaths are reported, leaving the death toll at 280.The average daily confirmations of COVID-19 infections in South Korea has increased over the past two weeks. South Korean quarantine authorities said Friday that due to continuing sporadic clusters, the daily increase in coronavirus cases from June 4 to the 17 has averaged 43-point-four a day, higher than the 34-point-three average of the previous two weeks.Health officials expressed concern that clusters continue to occur not only in the Seoul metro area but also in the city of Daejeon and the Chungcheong provinces.The fresh spike in daily infection tallies is pressing the government to reconsider the current social distancing regulations, which were eased last month.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.