Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS has topped global iTunes charts with its latest Japanese single "Stay Gold" released ahead of its latest Japanese album.BTS's management agency Big Hit Entertainment said Saturday that the title track of the upcoming new Japanese full-length album has topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 82 countries and territories including Japan, the U.S., UK, Brazil and India, a new record for a Japanese song by BTS.Its previous Japanese single "Lights" topped iTunes charts in 43 countries and territories.The bands new Japanese album titled "MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 ~ THE JOURNEY" will be released on July 15.The title track "Stay Gold" is also on the soundtrack of a Japanese TV drama series.