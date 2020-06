Photo : YONHAP News

Reentry permits that are now required for foreign residents returning to South Korea from overseas will be available online from Monday.The Justice Ministry said that its new online reentry permit application system will go live on Monday.The new system follows the announcement last month that most foreign residents leaving the country will have to apply for a reentry permit in order to return to Korea. The new measure, introduced because of the coronavirus pandemic, ended automatic reentry procedures for nearly all visa types for the foreseeable future.Until now, applicants had to physically visit immigration offices nationwide or those at airports and seaports.All registered foreign residents can now apply through the website hikorea.go.kr.Once a permit is issued, it can be printed at home.