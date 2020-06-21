N. Korea: No Intention to Cancel Plan to Send Anti-Seoul Leaflets

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said on Sunday that it has no intention to cancel its plan to send anti-South Korea leaflets across the border, saying that the inter-Korean agreement that bans such activity has become "a dead document."A spokesperson of the United Front Department of the North's ruling Workers' Party in charge of inter-Korean relations, issued the position in a statement carried by the North's state media, Korean Central News Agency.The spokesperson reportedly said that North Korea, clearly aware that releasing the leaflets is a violation of the inter-Korean agreement, do not have any intent to reconsider or change its plan at a time when cross-border relations have already broken down.The statement came a day after South Korea's Unification Ministry urged the North to cancel its plan to send anti-Seoul propaganda leaflets, citing a violation of peace agreements.The North Korean spokesperson said that the South Korean authorities must no longer talk about the agreement that has been already reduced to a dead document, rejecting Seoul's calls as "absurd nonsense."The Unified Front Department then pledged to push ahead with its own leaflet campaign, saying that it is not bound to any inter-Korean agreements or principles.