N. Korea: No Intention to Cancel Plan to Send Anti-Seoul Leaflets

North Korea said on Sunday that it has no intention to cancel its plan to send anti-South Korea leaflets across the border, saying that the inter-Korean agreement that bans such activity has become "a dead document."
A spokesperson of the United Front Department of the North's ruling Workers' Party in charge of inter-Korean relations, issued the position in a statement carried by the North's state media, Korean Central News Agency.
The spokesperson reportedly said that North Korea, clearly aware that releasing the leaflets is a violation of the inter-Korean agreement, do not have any intent to reconsider or change its plan at a time when cross-border relations have already broken down.
The statement came a day after South Korea's Unification Ministry urged the North to cancel its plan to send anti-Seoul propaganda leaflets, citing a violation of peace agreements.
The North Korean spokesperson said that the South Korean authorities must no longer talk about the agreement that has been already reduced to a dead document, rejecting Seoul's calls as "absurd nonsense."
The Unified Front Department then pledged to push ahead with its own leaflet campaign, saying that it is not bound to any inter-Korean agreements or principles.