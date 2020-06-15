Defector Group to Push Ahead with Plan to Send Anti-Pyongyang Leaflets

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean defector group said on Saturday it will push ahead with its plan to send anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border next week amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula.Park Sang-hak, chief of Fighters for a Free North Korea, said the group has already completed preparations to send a million leaflets to the North around Thursday on the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.Park told Yonhap News that his group plans to send them around June 25 depending on the wind, adding that they can send them even tonight if the wind conditions are right.Kuensaem, another defector group ran by Park's younger brother, Park Jeong-oh, earlier said it will temporarily hold off its plan to float plastic bottles containing rice into North Korea in the face of Pyongyang's threats of retaliation against such activity.