Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported nearly 50 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with continued outbreaks of fresh small clusters in Seoul and its surrounding areas.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that as of 12 a.m. Sunday, 48 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 12-thousand-421.Of the new cases, 40 were domestic, while eight were imported. Twenty-four of the domestic cases came from the Seoul metro area while ten came from Daejeon.The daily increase fell 19 from Saturday's 67, which is the highest in 23 days.No new coronavirus deaths are reported, leaving the death toll at 280.Authorities announce the daily count of virus infections from the previous day at 10 a.m. every day.