Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Unification Ministry will reportedly upgrade its computer system to enhance security and better cope with possible cyberattacks from North Korea and other hackers.Earlier this month, the ministry announced a public notice of a bid for the project aimed at upgrading its security system that detects and analyzes any Advanced Persistent Threats (APT) that target the ministry in real time.APT refers to attacks that aggressively pursue a chosen target rather than an unidentified subject.The ministry plans to invest 320 million won to upgrade the system, which will take six months.The move comes a year after hackers posing as the ministry sent emails with malicious codes to reporters covering the Unification Ministry. North Korea was believed to be behind the attacks.