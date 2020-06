Photo : YONHAP News

More than 200 South Koreans headed home from Turkey on a special flight on Saturday amid suspended air traffic to and from the two nations.According to the South Korean Consulate General in Istanbul, an Asiana Airlines flight with 228 passengers aboard departed from Turkey on Saturday afternoon.The flight reportedly arrived at Incheon International Airport on Sunday morning.The passengers reportedly included employees of Hyundai Motor Company and SK Engineering and Construction.Similar special flights brought back South Koreans from the country on April 14 and 30 and May 22.