'N. Korea Warns New War on Korean Peninsula to Lead to US Destruction by Nuke'

North Korea has reportedly warned that an outbreak of a new war on the Korean Peninsula could lead to the destruction of the United States by the North's nuclear weapons.According to Russia's state-run TASS news agency, the North Korean Embassy in Russia issued the warning in a press release on Saturday ahead of the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.The embassy reportedly said that North Korea has strategic missiles and nuclear weapons, with which Pyongyang can ruthlessly punish any forces that attempt to threaten the country wherever they are in the world.It added that the commencement of a new war on the peninsula would be recorded in history as a special event that will result in the demise of another empire called the United States.The embassy reportedly accused Washington of failing to learn its lessons from the Korean War and engaging in new hostile activities against the North for decades.In particular, it claimed that the United States is engaging in all kinds of military maneuvers along with South Koreans this year on the peninsula, adding these military actions are mainly aimed at moving and deploying U.S. military assets from the U.S. mainland to the peninsula to enable a swift attack on North Korea.