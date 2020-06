Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media said on Monday that the country has almost completed preparations to launch a large-scale distribution of propaganda material against South Korea, saying it has printed 12 million anti-Seoul leaflets.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said that printing factories in cities and provinces are working to print additional leaflets, with about three thousand balloons and other means ready to send the materials deep into South Korea.The KCNA said that the largest-ever such distribution against the "enemy" is the expression of the rage of North Koreans and cannot be stopped by anything.The report said South Korea should feel how offending it is to deal with the leaflets, adding the time for retaliation and punishment is drawing near.