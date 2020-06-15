Daily New Infections, Cases with Unknown Routes on the Rise

Photo : YONHAP News

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases surpassed 50 on six days this month so far as cases with unknown infection routes rose, according to health authorities, with the figure soaring to 67 on Saturday.A daily increase of 50 is the threshold for determining the success of the country’s eased quarantine regime, distancing in daily life.The percentage of recent coronavirus cases whose infection routes are unknown has also exceeded ten percent, with continued outbreaks of fresh small clusters at clubs, logistics facilities and churches.Out of 654 new patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks from June 7 to 20, transmission routes of 69 patients, or ten-point-six percent, remained unclear.South Korea implemented the distancing in daily life scheme early last month on the condition that the country's daily new virus cases stay below 50, while the proportion of cases with unknown links stands at five percent or under.