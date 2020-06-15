Moon Calls for Parliamentary Passage of Extra Budget Bill in June

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for "extraordinary" steps to ensure the parliamentary passage of the government's third extra budget this month.The passage of the budget bill is being delayed as rival parties remain at odds over how to form the 18 standing committees of the new National Assembly.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said on Sunday during a press briefing that President Moon made the call, saying that citizens have accepted the third budget as an established fact and that rival parties have no significant differences.The president reportedly said he earnestly urges the parliament to pass the bill within June, adding that further delay would only worsen the pain and suffering of citizens.Presidential policy chief Kim Sang-jo said that President Moon mentioned "extraordinary" steps to call for parliamentary cooperation for the passage of the bill, rather than to refer to a specific method.