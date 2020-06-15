Main Opposition Party to Let DP Get All Chair Posts of Standing Committees

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP), who offered to resign last week, expressed his intent to return to parliament this week.UFP Floor Leader Joo Ho-young told KBS on Sunday that his party will allow the ruling Democratic Party to head up all 18 parliamentary standing committees, adding the party will fight in the committees.Joo made the remarks, saying that the party's interim leader Kim Chong-in and other lawmakers paid a visit to persuade him to return.The floor leader said Kim proposed that the UFP let the ruling party get all the chair posts and then UFP lawmakers play their proper roles in standing committees.Last week, as weeks-long bipartisan negotiations produced no results, the DP pushed ahead to elect the chairs of six committees, including the contentious legislation committee.In protest, UFP lawmakers boycotted the vote and Joo offered to step down from his post, holding himself accountable for failing to ensure his party secured the head post of the judiciary committee.