S. Korea to Restrict Visas, Flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will strengthen visa and entry restrictions for those from Pakistan and Bangladesh from this week, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases imported from the two nations.Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said on Sunday in a press briefing that starting on Tuesday, the government plans to restrict visa issuance for people from Pakistan and Bangladesh, except for diplomatic and urgent business purposes.In addition, the government will temporarily prohibit non-scheduled flights between South Korea and those countries.The government will also thoroughly check if foreigners with non-professional employment (E-9) visas have places for a two-week self-quarantine in South Korea before arrival. Those who do not secure proper facilities will be banned from entering the country.The toughened entry restrictions came as South Korea recently witnessed a sharp rise in imported cases of coronavirus. The country reported 31 imported cases on Saturday, with 16 from Pakistan and seven from Bangladesh.