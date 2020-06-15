S. Korea's Exports Fall 7.5% in First 20 Days of June

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports fell over seven percent in the first 20 days of June amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.According to data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the nation's outbound shipments came to 25 billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, down seven-and-a-half percent on-year.Compared with the same period last year, there were one-point-five more working days this year. Given the increase, the daily average exports during the 20-day period slipped 16-point-two percent on-year.By sector, exports of autos plunged 36 percent, and shipments of petroleum products sank 40 percent, while exports of ships and wireless equipment jumped 35 percent and ten percent, respectively.Shipments to the country's major trading partners shrank, with exports to the United States and European Union contracting ten percent and 13-point-nine percent, respectively.