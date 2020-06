Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea fell below 20 for the first time this month.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said Monday that 17 new cases of COVID-19 infections were reported in the past 24 hours ending at 12 a.m., bringing the national total to 12-thousand-438.This is the first time less than 20 new cases were reported since May 26 when 19 cases were reported. The country saw more than 40 new cases being reported daily for five consecutive days through Sunday, including a three-week-high of 67 on Saturday and 48 on Sunday.By infection routes, 11 of the new cases were local transmissions, including four in Seoul and three in the surrounding Gyeonggi Province, while six others were imported from overseas.The number of virus-related deaths remained unchanged at 280.