90 Imported COVID-19 Cases Reported in One Week

Write: 2020-06-22 11:38:26Update: 2020-06-22 11:46:04

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 90 imported coronavirus cases last week, with small clusters in the greater Seoul area spreading to other provinces. 

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said on Monday that COVID-19 is spreading nationwide although the daily number of new cases slightly dropped on Sunday.

The minister said that the recent outbreak of a cluster in Daejeon is now spreading to nearby cities and provinces including Sejong City, South Chungcheong Province and North Jeolla Province. 

The number of imported cases, mainly from Southwest Asian nations, is also on the rise, reaching 90 during the seven-day period from June 15, almost doubling from the previous week.

In light of the sharp rise of imported cases, the government plans to restrict visa issuance for people from Pakistan and Bangladesh from Tuesday, except for diplomatic and urgent business purposes.
