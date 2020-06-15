Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Inter-Korea

S. Korea Considering Ways to Hold N. Korea Accountable for Liaison Office Demolition

Write: 2020-06-22 13:05:00Update: 2020-06-22 14:31:01

S. Korea Considering Ways to Hold N. Korea Accountable for Liaison Office Demolition

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is considering all possible ways to hold North Korea accountable for demolishing the Gaeseong inter-Korean liaison office last week to protest against anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in the South.

Unification Ministry spokesperson Yoh Sang-key, however, said Monday that there are legal challenges due to the special relationship between the two Koreas as they remain divided but are jointly striving for unification.

Following the destruction of the liaison office last Tuesday, Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho warned that Pyongyang will be held responsible for the latest provocation.

The ministry also urged the North to call off its planned delivery of propaganda leaflets to the South, stressing that the move harms the development of inter-Korean ties, and added that Seoul has outright banned similar activity in the South.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >