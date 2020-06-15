Japan Claims It Fulfilled Pledge to Commemorate Forced Labor Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan reiterated its claim that it has fulfilled an earlier pledge to commemorate the victims of its wartime forced labor at a new facility celebrating its industrial revolution.Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Monday that Tokyo has faithfully implemented the UNESCO World Heritage Committee's recommendations regarding the Industrial Heritage Information Center.The new center in Tokyo offers information on 23 sites of Japan's Meiji Industrial Revolution that were designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2015, including Hashima Island, where hundreds of Koreans were forced into labor.Despite Tokyo's pledge to provide an understanding of the "full history of each site," as called for by UNESCO, the center only celebrates the Meiji era's industrial accomplishments, while denying the forced labor of Koreans.Earlier, South Korea said it would request the United Nations cultural agency to remove the sites, including Hashima Island, from its World Heritage list.