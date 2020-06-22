Bolton: Denuke Talks Diplomatic Fandango by S. Korea

Photo : KBS

Anchor: KBS has secured former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton's memoir ahead of its release Tuesday. On top of his unsparing criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump, Bolton is critical of Seoul for promoting the nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang. South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong on Monday issued a statement, saying Bolton's account is significantly distorted.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: In his new book, "The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir," former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton argues that Seoul brewed unrealistic expectations of North Korea's denuclearization for both Washington and Pyongyang.Bolton stated in his book that the first U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore in 2018 was not the idea of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong who initially made the suggestion to Kim.Bolton said the "whole diplomatic fandango was South Korea’s creation," relating more to Seoul’s unification agenda than serious strategy by Washington or Pyongyang.From Bolton's point of view, the U.S. President granting Kim a summit, with no sign whatsoever of a strategic decision to renounce nuclear weapons, was a propaganda gift beyond measure.On the collapse of the 2019 Hanoi summit with Kim, Bolton said Trump was preoccupied by watching Michael Cohen testify, and chose to walk away to create greater media coverage as a big deal was not going to happen with Kim refusing to make a strategic decision to give up his nuclear arsenal.He said North Korea proposed at the meeting to give up the Yongbyon nuclear facility in exchange for the lifting of all post-2016 UN Security Council sanctions, but Trump demanded other nuclear sites, refusing what is described as a typical “action for action” ploy.Bolton blamed South Korean President Moon Jae-in for agreeing with the "action for action" scheme and North Korea’s demand for legal guarantees to safeguard its security before denuclearization.President Moon's top security adviser criticized his former U.S. counterpart for making what he said were distorted claims in his memoir about diplomatic efforts in 2018 to denuclearize North Korea.In a statement delivered by presidential secretary for public communication Yoon Do-han on Monday, Seoul's National Security Adviser Chung said what his former counterpart claimed about the leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S., only reflects his perspectives, and not actual facts.Chung said unilaterally unveiling what was agreed among the nations based on mutual trust violates the basic principle of diplomacy that could seriously damage faith in future negotiations.The top adviser added that he expects Washington to take appropriate steps to prevent a repeat of such actions that could seriously hinder joint efforts by the allies to enhance the security and interests of both sides.The South Korean presidential office said Chung's position has also been delivered to the U.S. National Security Council.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News