Bolton: Trump Initially Rejected Moon's Proposal for 3rd US-N. Korea Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton claimed in his upcoming memoir that President Donald Trump initially rejected President Moon Jae-in's proposal for a third U.S.-North Korea meeting in April last year.In his book "The Room Where It Happened," Bolton said Trump insisted a denuclearization deal should first be reached when Moon suggested a meeting at the truce village of Panmunjeom or onboard a naval ship.Bolton claimed that Moon called for a meeting held at a specific venue and timing that would bring out a dramatic outcome following the breakdown of the second Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi.The former security adviser added that Moon seemed to be more concerned about himself being part of the meeting than the agenda.Moon and Trump ended up holding an impromptu meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at Panmunjeom two months later, but Bolton claimed neither Trump nor Kim wanted Moon there.Bolton said Trump repeatedly rejected Moon joining him when meeting Kim, citing that the North Korean leader wanted to meet one-on-one, but that Moon insisted he briefly meet with them before the two began talks.