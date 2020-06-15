Mayor: Seoul to Resume Social Distancing if Outbreak Worsens

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon has pledged to resume social distancing measures if the rate of COVID-19 infections increases in the capital city.In a Monday briefing at Seoul City Hall, he said the city will have to return to strict distancing rules if the daily average number of COVID-19 cases in Seoul exceeds 30 for three days or sickbed capacity reaches 70 percent.He said South Korea has done well until now and it should live up to the global reputation surrounding the K-quarantine system. Using a sporting metaphor, he said it would be futile if many points are lost in the second half no matter how well the team may have performed in the first.The mayor said the situation is worsening and cited expert concerns that at this pace, daily infections could reach 800 nationwide in one month.He said Seoul City will strengthen the three Ts - testing, tracing and treatment - and also urged citizen participation in avoiding crowded, indoor spaces.