Bolton: Denuclearization Deal in Hanoi Would Have Been Disastrous for US

Photo : YONHAP News

Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton wrote in his upcoming memoir that a denuclearization deal between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea in Hanoi last year would have been disastrous for the U.S.In his book "The Room Where It Happened," scheduled to hit bookshelves on Tuesday, Bolton said he wanted the Hanoi summit to break down without an agreement and was relieved when it did.Talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi abruptly ended without a deal after the two sides failed to narrow differences over denuclearization steps and U.S. concessions.The former security adviser was explicit about not wanting the leaders to meet at all, saying he had wished for the first Singapore summit to fall through when the two sides were engaged in a tug-of-war over the venue.Bolton expressed discontent over the Moon Jae-in administration that actively pushed for Trump and Kim to meet, saying he felt Moon should be excluded from the talks for supporting Kim's "action-for-action" approach.