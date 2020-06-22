S. Korean Nat'l Security Adviser Rejects Bolton's Accounts in Memoir

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: KBS has secured former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton's memoir ahead of its release Tuesday. On top of his unsparing criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump, Bolton is critical of Seoul for promoting nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang. South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong on Monday issued a statement, saying Bolton's account is significantly distorted.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: South Korean presidential national security adviser Chung Eui-yong criticized his former counterpart John Bolton for his soon-to-be-released memoir.In a statement delivered by presidential secretary for public communication Yoon Do-han on Monday, Chung said Bolton's account of agreements between the leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S. are significantly distorted.Criticizing Bolton's statements in the book as an inaccurate personal point of view, Chung also argued that Bolton damaged the trust that the three sides brought to their negotiations.While delivering Chung's position, the South Korean public communication chief refused to elaborate on which parts of Bolton's claims are distorted.In the new book, "The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir," the former White House national security adviser argued that Seoul brewed unrealistic expectations of North Korea's denuclearization for both Washington and Pyongyang.Bolton stated that the first U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore in 2018 was not the brainchild of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Rather it was South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong who initially made the suggestion to Kim.He said the "whole diplomatic fandango was South Korea’s creation," related more to Seoul’s unification agenda than serious strategy by Washington or Pyongyang, and blamed South Korean President Moon Jae-in for agreeing with the North's call for "action for action" and its demand for legal guarantees to safeguard its security before denuclearization.The South Korean presidential office said Chung's position has also been delivered to the U.S. National Security Council.The presidential office in Seoul also issued a separate statement, saying that Bolton with his own prejudice and presuppositions distorted the candid discussions between the leaders of South Korea and the U.S., and it is in violation of the basic premise of diplomatic relations.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.