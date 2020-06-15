Bolton: Abe Opposed Trump Declaring End to Korean War in Singapore

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly wanted to formally declare an end to the Korean War at the historic 2018 U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore, but Japan strongly opposed the idea.In his upcoming memoir "The Room Where It Happened," former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton claimed Trump, a week prior to the summit, was charmed by the thought of being able to state that he ended the Korean War.Bolton said he had thought that Trump should never make the offer to North Korea without anything in return, suggesting Trump had merely considered it good publicity without giving thought to its impact on international relations.The former adviser said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stopped by Washington on his way to the Group of Seven(G7) summit in Canada, to persuade Trump not to give in too much to Pyongyang's demands.Abe reportedly said North Koreans have put their lives on the line for the regime and that they are coarse and cunning.Following the Trump-Abe summit in April 2018, Abe reportedly said North Korea should be subjected to Washington's greatest pressure and overwhelming military threat.