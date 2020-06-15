Moon Asks Parliament's Cooperation in Launching New Investigative Agency

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Monday asked for parliament's cooperation to launch a special agency next month tasked with investigating corruption among high-ranking government officials.Speaking at an inter-agency anti-corruption council meeting held at the presidential office, Moon called for all-out efforts in follow-up measures regarding a set of bills that have passed the National Assembly calling for the creation of the exclusive agency and granting more investigative rights to the police.Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl also attended the meeting.Moon requested the Assembly's cooperation so the agency can be launched next month as stipulated by law.He asked state agencies of power such as the prosecution and police to draft bold self-reform measures so the public can tangibly feel the effects. Moon added that anti-corruption reform is a task that must continue without cease and promised efforts to build a fair and just society.