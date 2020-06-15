Nat’l Assembly Likely to Review Urgent Issues with Return of UFP Floor Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With the floor leader of the main opposition United Future Party intending to return to the National Assembly this week, a slate of bills are expected to be addressed after weeks of bipartisan wrangling.Our Sam Im has more.Report: The National Assembly is likely to set out to review urgent pending issues, including an extra budget bill, this week after the floor leader of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) expressed his intent to return following a weeklong protest over the ruling party's "unilateral" election of standing committee chairpeople.UFP Floor Leader Joo Ho-young told KBS on Sunday that his party will allow the ruling Democratic Party(DP) to head up all 18 parliamentary standing committees, adding the UFP will fight within them.Joo made the remarks, saying that the party's interim leader Kim Chong-in and other lawmakers paid a visit to persuade him to return.The floor leader said Kim proposed that the UFP let the ruling party get all the chair posts and then have UFP lawmakers play their proper roles within the standing committees.Last week, as weeks-long bipartisan negotiations produced no results, the DP pushed ahead to elect the chairs of six committees, including the contentious legislation committee.In protest, UFP lawmakers boycotted the vote and Joo offered to step down from his post, holding himself accountable for failing to ensure his party secured the head post of the judiciary committee.Meanwhile, the government submitted a 35-point-three trillion won special budget bill to the National Assembly on June 4. The third extra budget has been proposed to prop up the South Korean economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it has remained shelved at the National Assembly for over two weeks amid the ongoing bipartisan wrangling, despite the government's repeated calls for the bill's passage in June.On Sunday, President Moon Jae-in reiterated his call for the National Assembly to pass the bill.Sam Im, KBS World News Radio.