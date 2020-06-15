Prosecutors Conclude 'Baksabang' is Criminal Organization

Prosecutors investigating a sex video chatroom on the Telegram messenger service called "Baksabang" have indicted its founder Cho Ju-bin and seven of his co-conspirators on additional charges of creating or joining a criminal organization.
A special task force on digital sex crimes at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office concluded that Baksabang is a criminal enterprise comprising 38 members who produced and circulated an extensive amount of sexually exploitative videos involving 74 victims including underage girls.
Prosecutors said the chatroom went beyond a group that simply shared lewd material given the fact that participants each had roles in the crimes for a share in the profit.
The investigation will continue into the other 30 Baksabang members who have not yet been indicted.
The Telegram messaging platform will also be scrutinized regarding whether it turned a blind eye to the circulation of sexually exploitative content.