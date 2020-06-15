Prosecutors Conclude 'Baksabang' is Criminal Organization

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors investigating a sex video chatroom on the Telegram messenger service called "Baksabang" have indicted its founder Cho Ju-bin and seven of his co-conspirators on additional charges of creating or joining a criminal organization.A special task force on digital sex crimes at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office concluded that Baksabang is a criminal enterprise comprising 38 members who produced and circulated an extensive amount of sexually exploitative videos involving 74 victims including underage girls.Prosecutors said the chatroom went beyond a group that simply shared lewd material given the fact that participants each had roles in the crimes for a share in the profit.The investigation will continue into the other 30 Baksabang members who have not yet been indicted.The Telegram messaging platform will also be scrutinized regarding whether it turned a blind eye to the circulation of sexually exploitative content.