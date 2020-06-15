Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Criticizes S. Korea for Failing to Abandon Pro-US Flunkyism

Write: 2020-06-22 16:51:39Update: 2020-06-22 17:04:53

N. Korea Criticizes S. Korea for Failing to Abandon Pro-US Flunkyism

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea criticized South Korea for failing to abandon pro-U.S. flunkyism, despite worsening inter-Korean relations.

The North's ruling party mouthpiece the Rodong Sinmun on Monday slammed officials in the South for saying Washington's decision would be key to easing cross-border tensions and that there's a need to persuade Washington.

The paper also lambasted President Moon Jae-in's address marking the 20th anniversary of the June 15 inter-Korean summit declaration, in which he vowed to seek the international community's support behind inter-Korean initiatives.

Referring to the South Korea-U.S. working group, the paper said Washington's anti-Pyongyang schemes and Seoul's flunkyism have pushed inter-Korean ties to be on the edge of a precipice.

It added Pyongyang has concluded that it can no longer discuss the future of the nation with a counterpart that is servile and submissive.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >