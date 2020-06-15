N. Korea Criticizes S. Korea for Failing to Abandon Pro-US Flunkyism

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea criticized South Korea for failing to abandon pro-U.S. flunkyism, despite worsening inter-Korean relations.The North's ruling party mouthpiece the Rodong Sinmun on Monday slammed officials in the South for saying Washington's decision would be key to easing cross-border tensions and that there's a need to persuade Washington.The paper also lambasted President Moon Jae-in's address marking the 20th anniversary of the June 15 inter-Korean summit declaration, in which he vowed to seek the international community's support behind inter-Korean initiatives.Referring to the South Korea-U.S. working group, the paper said Washington's anti-Pyongyang schemes and Seoul's flunkyism have pushed inter-Korean ties to be on the edge of a precipice.It added Pyongyang has concluded that it can no longer discuss the future of the nation with a counterpart that is servile and submissive.