N. Korea Bringing Back Propaganda Loudspeakers to DMZ

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea appears to be reinstalling loudspeakers along the inter-Korean border, two years after the two Koreas removed the propaganda devices following their first summit in 2018.According to a South Korean military source on Monday, the North was detected working to reestablish the loudspeakers in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).The move appears to be the latest in a series of provocations the North has been taking against the South since it threatened to scrap inter-Korean military agreements aimed at easing tensions. The actions include the demolition of a joint liaison office and the severing of bilateral communication channels. The regime also said earlier it is preparing to send propaganda leaflets to the South.North Korea dismantled loudspeakers in around 40 frontline areas on May 1, 2018, in a follow-up to the Panmunjeom Declaration after the first summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The South Korean military was also known to be planning to restore its loudspeaker system at the border.