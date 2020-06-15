KCDC Declares COVID-19 Cluster in Capital Area as

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean health authorities have officially declared the current phase of COVID-19 infections in the nation’s capital area as a second wave of the virus afflicting the region.Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), said in a daily media briefing on Monday that the first wave of coronavirus infections in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon lasted until early April.The second wave, she said, followed a letup in cases for weeks and began with a cluster linked to clubs in Seoul’s Itaewon district dating back to holidays in early May.Jeong said although the second wave in the Seoul metropolitan area is still manageable, infections similar in scale will continue in the region.Noting the need to prepare for a protracted coronavirus epidemic, the official said authorities are working to secure more hospital wards and beds to treat COVID-19 patients.