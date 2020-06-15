Moon Calls on Justice Ministry, Prosecution to Cooperate for Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in urged cooperation between the Justice Ministry and the prosecution to achieve reforms.Moon presided over a government-wide, anti-corruption policy coordination meeting at the presidential office on Monday. Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl were among the attendees.The two legal enforcement agencies locked horns recently over the justice minister’s bid to further tighten its grip on the prosecution to prevent prosecutors from abusing their power.Noting the simultaneous launch of task forces by the ministry and the prosecution recently to ensure the human rights of criminal suspects are not violated during investigations, the president called on the two organizations to work together so this year will mark the start of prosecutorial reforms.Moon also urged them to come up with reform measures that are bold enough to be recognized by the public.