Fmr S. Korean Envoy to N. Korea: Bolton's Memoir Does not Conform with Facts

Photo : YONHAP News

A former senior South Korean presidential official who helped arranged the historic Panmunjeom summit between the leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S. has criticized a memoir by former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton.Representative Youn Kun-young of the ruling Democratic Party, who formerly headed the State Affairs Planning and Monitoring Office at Cheong Wa Dae, said on Facebook on Monday that many of Bolton’s claims in the book do not correspond to facts.Youn said that although he wants to refute Bolton’s arguments by revealing what really happened, he will not do so, because he does not want to follow in the former U.S. official's footsteps. The lawmaker also said his reticence does not mean he has nothing to say about the matter.Youn was involved in the preparation of three summits between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2018 and visited the North twice that year to arrange the events. He also helped arrange a meeting between Moon, Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump at the border truce village of Panmunjeom in June of last year.In the new book, "The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir," Bolton referred to the summits involving the North as a "diplomatic fandango" and said they were South Korea’s creation that sought to serve Seoul’s interests more than those of Washington or Pyongyang.