Photo : YONHAP News

At least 16 cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday on a Russia-flagged cargo ship that entered the southern port city of Busan late last week.According to a union of port workers and health authorities, of the 21 sailors aboard the vessel, 16 people tested positive for COVID-19.The ship, which departed from Russia's Vladivostok, arrived at Busan on Friday and has been docked at the city's Gamcheon Port since early Sunday.Local quarantine authorities said the crewmembers took tests on Monday after the Busan authorities were informed that the former captain of the ship tested positive in Russia after showing symptoms about a week ago.The 16 patients are isolated inside the ship, and about 160 people who came into contact with the patients have been placed under quarantine.