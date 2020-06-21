More 'High Risk' Facilities Subject to Toughened Quarantine Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting on Tuesday, South Korea will enforce tightened quarantine measures on logistics centers, door-to-door sales companies, large-scale private educational institutes and buffet restaurants.Health authorities designated these four types of establishments as "high risk" facilities with recent clusters in the capital region and Daejeon believed to be linked to them.With the designation, those facilities and their employees must abide by relevant quarantine steps from 6 p.m. Tuesday.These "high risk" facilities should refrain from operating, but if they choose to open despite the recommendation, they are required to adopt a quick response code-based digitized customer registry. They are also required to follow basic quarantine guidelines such as wearing masks and disinfecting the venue.Owners and users who violate the administrative measure will be subject to a penalty of up to three million won and could have their business suspended.