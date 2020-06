Photo : YONHAP News

Global cases of the coronavirus reportedly surpassed nine million on Monday.According to data by AFP based on official tallies by each country, the number of COVID-19 cases recorded worldwide surpassed nine million at around 3:20 p.m. Monday.Europe is the hardest-hit continent, with two-point-53 million cases, while the United States is the worst-hit country, with two-point-28 million cases.The report said that the number of global cases doubled in just 37 days since April 16. In particular, more than one million new infections were reported over the past week.AFP said that the official number of cases will be much smaller than the actual number of patients as many countries are conducting virus tests only on people who show symptoms.