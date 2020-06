Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Singapore held defense strategy talks on Monday and shared their responses to the coronavirus outbreak.Seoul's Defense Ministry said that Deputy Defense Minister Chung Suk-hwan and his Singaporean counterpart, Teo Eng Dih, held a videoconference and shared how their respective governments are dealing with the pandemic and exchanged opinions.In the talks, Chung explained that the military actively joined the pan-government efforts to contain the spread of the virus by providing personnel and other assistance.Teo reportedly praised Seoul's successful quarantine measures and shared his country's response.The ministry said during the talks, the two sides agreed to expand cooperation in the fields of defense technology and humanitarian aid and disaster relief activities.